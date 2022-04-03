Live Blog

Fulltime Thoughts - The Blues didn’t crumble, which was somewhat encouraging, but simply did not show enough urgency or desire to get anything from this game. Wednesday’s six-pointer at Burnley could decide the season for Everton.

90+4’ - Cresswell only booked for kicking out at Richarlison, why is VAR not looking at this? Pickford is up for the freekick, and Godfrey gets his head to it but well over, and there’s the final whistle.

Watch the replay, Cresswell kicks out at Richarlison right? How is VAR not reviewing this?

90’ - A good move comes to nothing as Mykolenko’s cross after a through ball from Iwobi is cleared. There will be four-plus minutes added on.

88’ - Everton freekick on the left, swung into the box and cleared, ball put back in the box and Fabianski collects.

83’ - Godfrey does very well in a footrace with Antonio and slides in to win the ball as he rushes towards goal.

Holgate booked, pulls down Fornals who was setting off on a break. Shrug.

78’ - Here comes Anthony Gordon now, but is it too little, too late? Calvert-Lewin is coming off.

72’ - West Ham are happy to pass the ball around and kill the clock here.

65’ - Horrible decision making from Keane and he’s sent off. Slides into Antonio who is not even going towards goal, and Oliver has no choice but to book him again and send him off.

Cresswell standing over it again, just wide, Everton lucky to not be two down now.

61’ - DCL with a weaving run into the box, looks like he is fouled but the ref is not interested! VAR takes a look but it’s not conclusive, looks like the ball was running away from the Everton player.

59’ - Iwobi misplaces the ball in the midfield and Antonio is away, Pickford does brilliantly to stop the shot, but the rebound falls perfectly for Bowen who tucks home over the despairing dive of Vitalii Mykolenko, and the Blues are behind again. Another error, another goal conceded.

53’ - Richarlison wins a corner on the left. Fabianski fluffs his clearance, Richarlison partly controls it, and Holgate volleys it home!! WOW!! 1-1, a big deflection off Fornals looked like, but they all count and the Blues needed that stroke of luck.

50’ - A rare Declan Rice error allows Iwobi to find DCL in space, but he can’t hit the frame with his shot, argh.

46’ - Second half underway, no changes.

Halftime Thoughts - Down once again on the road. Everton have not been able to take their chances, and their opponents have punished them when they have gotten theirs. Yet again.

45+2’ - There’s the halftime whistle, and Lampard will be frustrated. His side have had the better chances and played well, but just that one freekick has turned the whole game and the Blues are behind 1-0.

45’ - Gray beats his man on the right but his cross is too close to Fabianski.

Benrahma’s cross is deflected by Kenny and Pickford is quick to stop the ball sneaking in the near post. There will be two-plus minutes added on here.

44’ - Whew! Godfrey giveaway in the middle allows Benrahma to find Antonio through on goal, he rounds Pickford who does enough to push him wide and he can’t finish from the tight angle.

42’ - Kenny clatters Antonio out wide, Cresswell freekick is only partly cleared, but Soucek is offside.

40’ - OHHHHH! Richarlison runs onto a delightful through ball behind the backline, chips Fabianski and it goes just over the bar. The Toffees just have no luck do they?

34’ - Antonio spins away from Keane in midfield and is dragged down, the Everton defender is the first name in the book. Do the Blues have the composure needed here?

30’ - Holgate foul on the quick Jarrod Bowen in a very dangerous spot, just outside the box on the Everton left. Uh oh. And goal, beautifully done from Aaron Cresswell and just like that, the good start evaporates and the crumble likely begins. West Ham lead 1-0, nothing Jordan Pickford could do there, over Richy and DCL in the wall.

29’ - Chance! Delightful through ball from Iwobi for Richarlison and he nudges it past the onrushing Fabianski, but defender Ryan Fredericks can recover to clear.

25’ - Antonio goes up with a high boot, catches Ben Godfrey in the face, Michael Oliver calls foul. No bad intent there from the striker.

20’ - Everton have looked tidy with the ball so far, 48% of the possession here.

15’ - Good through ball for DCL, his narrow angle shot is blocked for a corner that is easily cleared by the hosts.

13’ - Holgate looks a bit uncomfortable, might just need the strapping on his ankle adjusted. Lampard cannot afford any more injuries at this point.

10’ - A Richarlison turnover suddenly sees Michail Antonio free and running in on goal, Keane turns well to block for a corner that Richy clears away.

8’ - Jonjoe Kenny gets a ball into the box and Richy tries the spectacular scissor-kick, blocked.

Now Everton go forward again and Richy tries to cut in and shoot, blocked again.

5’- Cross from the right comes to Pablo Fornals, his shot in the box is charged down by Michael Keane.

3’ - It’s looking like a 4-3-3 here with Holgate in the #6 slot behind Abdoulaye Doucoure and Alex Iwobi in the middle, and Richarlison and Demarai Gray behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

1’ - We’re underway in London with one change from the announced lineups - Donny van de Beek appears to have picked up an injury in warmups and is replaced in the XI by Mason Holgate.

Starting Lineups

Frank Lampard has rung the changes, so it will be interesting to see how the Blues line up. Still no start for Dele Alli, and Nathan Patterson not even in the squad!

Everton

West Ham

Our team for today is in!



Bowen starts with Coufal also returning among the substitutes...



Preview

The group of teams in front of Everton continue to pick up points while the three sides below the Blues in the league table are still dropping points. Today’s trip to London to take on West Ham provides Frank Lampard’s side an opportunity to separate themselves from the relegation zone.

However, recent games against former Toffees manager David Moyes have not been that easy, at least not like when he was in charge of Manchester United and then Sunderland after that. The Scotsman has built a pretty useful side that is capable of playing some aggressive attacking football based on solid defensive principles, and the Hammers are contending for a European berth again this season while playing in the Europa League quarter finals this week, a position that Everton would dearly love to be in right now.

Lampard has had his first international break since taking over at Finch Farm, and these last two weeks have given him plenty of time to rethink his approach to the game relative to the squad that he has, but it remains to be seen if he makes some changes, if any.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 28

Date and start time: Sunday, April 3rd at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: London Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 60,000

Weather: 48°F/9°C, mostly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 7 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: USA Network, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 1, RMC Sport 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sky GO Extra, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The two sides last met in mid-October at Goodison Park with Moyes side prevailing with a 1-0 win from an Angelo Ogbonna header off a corner, The last time Everton went to London Stadium was towards the end of last campaign and the Toffees were able to come away with the only goal of the game from Dominic Calvert-Lewin behind closed doors.