Friday’s Toffee Bites: Davies returns, Lampard talks Gordon, Patterson & Popescu linked

We take a dive into Everton’s remaining fixtures, as well as relegation-zone partners Leeds and Burnley. [RBM]

As if things couldn’t get any worse, it looks like the Everton Under-23s may be in a relegation scrap of their own. [RBM]

“He [Anthony Gordon] is growing all the time and we saw that – going and playing against one of the best teams in the world, standing up and going past people and showing energy and quality and dedication. The next bit for Anthony is the end product of goals and assists – and he is desperate for it. It will come for him, he needs to stay cool with that – because every day he works on it, he does the right things. He is going to be a huge player for us and a huge player for his country,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Everton look to complete signing of 16-year-old midfielder Jack Patterson. [Echo]

Tom Davies is back in training as Everton prepare for their crucial match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Blues linked with the ‘Romanian Messi’, 19-year-old Octavian Popescu. [HITC via DigiSport]

Everton Women keeper Sandy MacIver talks about her side’s season so far and her hopes for next campaign. [GiveMeSport]

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

