Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Simms and van de Beek latest, Iwobi talks Chelsea test

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v West Ham United: Premier League 2
Everton Under-23’s Emilio Lawrence
Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

We need everyone. It’s a team thing and everyone is ready to fight. We know where we are. We are going to focus on ourselves, prepare for Chelsea and try to get a result. We have great chemistry and great spirit in the team. I’m sure we can get out of this situation,” says Iwobi. [EFC]

Everton’s Under-23s fall to West Ham 4-3. [EFC]

Everton remain interested in Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson. [Independent]

I’ll take anything at this point.

He’s [Simms] been outstanding since day one. We just need to enjoy the next five games with him and hopefully see him again next season. It’ll be a big ask to get him here, but we’re definitely trying,” says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson. [Football Scotland]

It looks like new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag plans to welcome back Donny van de Beek into his squad next season. [Telegraph—paywall]

What To Watch

More Champions League play on today, as well as some Serie A action.

Full schedule of games here.

