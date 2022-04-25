Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard on why no penalty was given, Keane and Allan transfer rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“It is a penalty for me. You don’t get them here. If that was Mo Salah at the other end he gets a penalty. I’m not trying to create conflict; it’s just the reality of football. I have played in teams in the top half of the league – you get them. That was a penalty for sure. It’s a clear foul.” - Frank Lampard was pretty unhappy about Anthony Gordon not getting a penalty after being bundled over and stepped on by Joel Matip.

“We have to give our all and fight. We are very aware of where we are. There’s only one thing to do and that is keep going and stick together,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

Yikes. Not the best performance from Allan. Two passes?

Allan completed just two passes in his 73 minutes on the pitch against Liverpool.



“There are 18 points to fight for, that is a lot of points. It is important for the players and fans and Club not to get sucked into that in a negative way. Be realistic, yes – but there are a lot of games for us to try to win. With the attitude we showed today, the togetherness and spirit, and if a few things go our way, which didn’t today, we’ll get the results,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Apparently VAR did review two controversial incidents during the game, Gordon being fouled in the box by Matip and Sadio Mane putting his hands in the faces of Allan and Mason Holgate, but in both cases chose to not intervene. Hmm. [Echo]

Everton Women fall to Arsenal 3-0. [EFC]

Looks like Moyes is an admirer of Michael Keane.

West Ham will make a move for Everton Defender, Michael Keane this summer if Everton end up getting relegated this season. David Moyes is a big fan of the 29 year old.



It seems like Allan might be on the move too. [GiveMeSport]

Here’s hoping resting Big Yerry yesterday will help out in the long run, especially if Ben Godfrey ends up missing some time.



