Everton at Liverpool: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Keane & Holgate start, Godfrey injured

Lineups

Everton

Update: Ben Godfrey has been injured in the warm-ups and will be replaced in the starting XI by Michael Keane.

| Team news is in as the boss makes two changes from our last game.



COYB! #LIVEVE pic.twitter.com/GVK0YLXQDR — Everton (@Everton) April 24, 2022

Liverpool

Team news



How we line-up for today's Merseyside derby #LIVEVE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 24, 2022

Preview

Despite dropping points at home to Leicester City, Everton’s Premier League future is still in their own hands as they have a game in hand over Burnley and sit a point ahead too. However, while the Clarets host Wolves today and then go to Watford next weekend, the Toffees have a short trip to Anfield before welcoming European champions Chelsea next Sunday. Leeds have played a game more than the Toffees but are four points ahead, so they are not quite out of the mire yet either.

By the time the Blues kick off against the Reds, they could well be in the relegation zone if Burnley even get a point today against Wolves.

Today’s hosts Liverpool meanwhile are in the thick of a potentially historic season that sees them having lifted the Carabao Cup, in the FA Cup Final and Champions League semi-finals and still in contention for the Premier League title as well. Thrashing the Blues en route to possibly sending us down would be the biggest cherry on their sundae, and alas such is life for us Toffees right now.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 34

Date and start time: Sunday, April 24th at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 61°F/16°C, cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 15 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports Select HD 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Sky GO Extra, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Last Meeting

The Blues were soundly thrashed earlier in the season with former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez in charge, Demarai Gray grabbing the consolation as they lost 4-1 at Goodison Park. Rafa should in all honesty have been sacked after that game in the beginning of December, but in the next two months ended up driving the club down to what could be their eventual top flight demise.

Everton actually won the last time they were at Anfield, their first there in living memory for many fans, with Richarlison scoring early behind closed doors and then a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty sealing the result.