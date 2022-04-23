Everton at Liverpool: Predicted Line-Up | Six Out for Blues

It’s hard to see Everton getting a result at Anfield, but the Blues desperately need the points with Burnley now just a point behind.

Relegation is a very, very real threat, so how can Frank set up his side to get a result against the quadruple chasing neighbours from across the park who are unbeaten in the league in 2022?

Who’s Out?

There are unfortunately some new injury problems for the Blues, with Donny van de Beek, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin joining long-term absentees Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson on the sidelines. The trio aren’t expected to be out for more than a couple of weeks though.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LIVERPOOL

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (INJURY)

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes (INJURY) , Dele, van de Beek (INJURY) , Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (INJURY) , Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

The Blues have settled into a 4-2-3-1 setup in recent weeks, but it wouldn’t be big surprise if Frank switches to a back five against the league’s top scorers.

That might not be good news for Alex Iwobi, who’s really kicked on in recent weeks in an attacking midfield role, although he may be shifted out wide if a system change is required.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 8/10

Michael Keane – 7/10

Yerry Mina – 7/10

Ben Godfrey – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 8/10

Allan – 8/10

Fabian Delph – 7/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 7/10

If it’s a 4-2-3-1, he’ll start in attacking midfield – but there might be a question mark over his position if the Blues switch to a 5-4-1. He may be shifted out wide in which case, although it’ll be a toss-up between him and Demarai Gray.

Richarlison – 10/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jonjoe Kenny

Jarrad Branthwaite

Mason Holgate

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Dele Alli

Isaac Price

Demarai Gray

Salomon Rondon - Harsh on the striker to be left on that bench for this one, but if Lampard goes defensive then he's going to be a casualty.