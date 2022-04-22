Friday’s Toffee Bites: Simms update, Batshuayi & Traore transfer rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Blues linked with 29-year-old keeper Sam Johnstone. [Mirror]

“In the last four or five weeks, Richy has been one of our better players. He’s running his socks off for the team. You always bank on him coming up late with a goal. He kept going, it would have been easy for him to put his head down after missing that late chance [a header from a corner which went wide], but he kept going and his goal got us a point,” says Coleman. [EFC]

Everton linked with 28-year-old striker Michy Batshuayi. [TEAMtalk]

“I’m owned by Everton so it’s up to them where my next step is. I’ve enjoyed my time here, I’ve loved it. I’m here to play games and win matches. I will have to sit down with the Everton staff and my agent. It’s not entirely down to me, but so far I have enjoyed every minute here at Hearts,” says Ellis Simms. [Edinburgh News]

Former Everton striker Kev Campbell thinks there’s still time for Dele Alli to make his mark at Everton. [BBC]

Ukranian refugee Nataliia and daughter Sofia were invited to Everton’s match against Leicester, where they managed to meet fellow-Ukrainian Vitalii Mykolenko in what made out to be a special night for all. [EFC]

Blues linked with 26-year-old winger Adama Traore. [Football Insider]

