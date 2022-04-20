Live Blog

90+5’ - Everton win a corner on the left, Foxes clear and look to break, but there’s the final whistle and it ends 1-1. Whewwwww.

90+4’ - Shenanigans as Pickford, Schmeichel, Rondon and Daka are all booked, it’s hot here.

90+2’ - Ball bobbles to Coleman in the box and with all day to shoot he can’t even hit the target, Amartey clears.

GOALLLLLLLLLL!!!! Rondon lets a low cross from Dele run on from him and Richarlison’s shot is deflected but rolls in somehow!! Level at Goodison!

90’ - Gordon wins a freekick in the middle, puts the ball in the box, Richy gets to it but gets under it and it’s over. There will be at least five minutes added on.

88’ - Incidental contact as Mina’s knee catches Daka in the face, play goes on and Gordon wins a corner on the right. Rondon gets to it first, can’t make enough contact and it goes across the goal and away from danger, past Dele’s despairing jump.

85’ - Everton freekick in midfield, horrible error from Gordon who mishits it completely and the Foxes set off on a break. It comes to Maddison and Delph again blocks his shot for a corner.

Corner is cleared, comes to Maddison who beats Dele and is hacked down. Dele is booked, deservedly so too, lazy lazy tackle.

82’ - Richy wins a corner on the left. Gordon to take.. Richarlison unmarked and cannot make solid contact and the chance is missed. Oh my God.

80’ - Mina caught in possession in midfield, loses the ball and hacks Daka down, yellow card. Ref plays advantage but Lookman messes it up.

Long ball into the box, Mina header but Schmeichel can gather.

78’ - KDH with a delightful ball for sub Patson Daka, his cross finds Maddison and Pickford is in no-man’s land, he tries to curl it in and Delph’s block puts it out for a corner. Fofana gets his head to it and almost puts the game beyond Everton, ball flashes just wide of the post.

74’ - Leicester looking dangerous on the counter as Everton are stretched in midfield now. What can the Blues do now?

Richarlison is going to get booked, runs into Maddison forearm-first. The Leicester player is certainly taking his time to run out more time.

70’ - Poor pass from Gordon allows Fofana to charge forward and the Foxes win a corner. The visitors are wasting time as they decide who takes the setpiece, and the home crowd are irate. Corner partly cleared, Tielemans ball back in is headed across goal by Castagne and Lookman misses the ball with the goal wide open, but it’s offside anyway.

68’ - Chance! Everton’s first shot on goal as Rondon wins a long ball, plays Richy through but his shot is too close to Schmeichel. Still lots of time for the Blues here to get the equalizer and possibly more.

Maddison tests Pickford from distance, good save.

66’ - Coleman with a horrendous giveaway in possession of the ball, and is very lucky that Mykolenko can bail him out of trouble.

Salomon Rondon comes on for Gray who hasn’t been great today. Another familiar face is on, for the Foxes though, with Ademola Lookman on for goalscorer Barnes.

64’ - Dele’s first sustained bit of possession sees the Blues win a freekick in the middle third. Mykolenko will loft it into the box, Godfrey almost gets his head to it but the Foxes can clear. Rondon will be coming on soon.

60’ - Delph is the midfield anchor, Dele on the left and Iwobi on the right.

57’ - Blues win a corner on the right. Godfrey outswinger headed clear. Looks like it’ll be Dele Alli coming on. Who goes off, Delph possibly? Nope, it’s Allan.

55’ - Much much better from the Blues and the fans are getting into it too. The players are hustling and harrying and creating spaces and chances, Gray’s shot goes wide.

54’ - Richy finds Gray wide, low cross inside and Iwobi gets his foot to it, goes wide. The fans and players want a corner, ref David Coote says goalkick.

50’ - Chance! Iwobi gets the ball from Delph and runs through the middle, and tries a shot from outside the box, lifts it over, ugh. He’s been Everton’s best player today.

48’ - That final ball again. Richy stole the ball in midfield and could have found Iwobi streaking away, but his pass was cut out.

46’ - The Foxes took their time coming back, but we’re underway now.

Halftime Thoughts - Everton continue to look impotent up front, and when they have made some chances, either the final pass or the final shot has been found wanting.

45+1’ - There’s the halftime whistle, the Blues go into the break behind by a goal.

44’ - Myko wins a corner. Mina looms in the box, Gordon to take an inswinger.

Taken short, neat little routine as Iwobi finds Gray and his shot is curled just wide of the far corner. One minute to be added on.

43’ - Everton finally get a ball into the box, low-ish cross towards Richy and he stoops to head it.. well over.

41’ - Gordon cross blocked by Barnes.. was that an arm? Coleman was closest and wants a penalty, but his arm was right against his body.

38’ - Another freekick for Everton in the midfield. Wafted goalwards from Gordon, too high and goes wide harmlessly, much like Everton’s showing so far.

Good tackle and run from Gordon, overhits his cross with no blue shirts nearby. Argh.

33’ - Leicester doing all the attacking here, passing the ball around and spreading out the Everton players. We’ve got no answers defensively, and certainly none when in possession either.

27’ - Everton freekick in a promising position, the Foxes have been weak defensively at setpieces. So of course the Blues concede a foul and the opportunity is missed.

21’ - A bit better from Everton but once again it’s that final ball to Richarlison that is not getting home. As we’ve said before, he’s not a good sole striker.

Gordon cuts out a pass and has space, finds Richy in the box and his first touch lets him down as he is closed down. Like we said, just not good enough in the striker role.

17’ - Oh Richy. Ball falls to Gordon on the Everton left in the box, his low cross makes it to Richarlison who inexplicably mishits the ball with the gaping goal at his mercy.

The setup has Iwobi pushing from the midfield and giving us a 4-4-2 lookin defense with Iwobi up high with Richie. However, the visitors are breaking the front line press far too easily and find acres of space in the midfield. — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) April 20, 2022

11’ - Pretty passing from Leicester, Iheanacho lays off for Maddison to shoot, straight at Pickford. Has Richarlison even touched the ball yet?

9’- Been all Leicester so far, couldn’t tell that this is their fifth game in fourteen days as the Toffees look the ‘leggier’ side.

5’ - Goal. Everton have looked shambolic early and the Foxes take advantage on the Blues left. Maddison’s centre is mishit by Iheanacho, goes through Mina’s legs, comes to Harvey Barnes who miskicks and it goes through Coleman’s legs and into the far post. Them’s the breaks, and Everton are getting none of them right now, Foxes lead 1-0.

1’ - Underway at a loud Goodison Park! COYB!!

Goal-saving tackle from the captain! Seamus Coleman slides to stop Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who is through on goal within seconds of kickoff!! He is down and receives medical attention but looks fine.

A minute’s applause for former Everton forward Jimmy Harris, who sadly passed away this week at the age of 88.

Lineups

The starting lineups are out, and Lampard has inserted Mina straight back into the XI, and as we heard earlier, Calvert-Lewin not in the squad. Richarlison up top and Gray into the lineup against his former side.

Everton

Leicester City

Here's how City line-up tonight at Goodison Park #EveLei pic.twitter.com/DPxU3v31m5 — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 20, 2022

Preview

There’s only a handful of games left in the season, and even fewer at Goodison Park where Everton have been reasonably strong, so any home games are a huge opportunity to pick up some points and preserve their Premier League status. Frank Lampard has had some positive news on the injury front and so will have more players to select from, but there rumours that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of the squad for tonight, supposedly as punishment for arriving late at training twice this week.

Tonight’s opponents Leicester City have had an up-and-down season as they have juggled COVID, injuries and a faltering European campaign, but as they have had players regain their fitness the Foxes have also found form and are trying to climb up the league table while also finding themselves in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. Brendan Rodgers has made it clear that his priority is the continental tournament, and with tonight being the fifth game his side plays in a fortnight, it will be interesting to see how many first teamers get the nod.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 31

Date and start time: Wednesday, April 20th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 60°F/16°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 11 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, RMC Sport 3, Star Sports 3 Asia

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Toffees have not faced Leicester as yet this season with this fixture being postponed from earlier this season. The last time the two sides played each other was at Goodison over a year ago behind closed doors, with James Rodriguez getting the Blues’ only goal in a 1-1 draw in January 2021.