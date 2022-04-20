Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: New stadium latest, Toney and Loftus-Cheek rumours, Romanian youngster linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out our preview, predicted line-up, and injury latest ahead of today’s match against Leicester.

It’s been over a year since Everton and Leicester squared off, which ultimately ended in a 1-1 draw, after a second-half Tielemans strike took away from a James wonder goal. Watch the highlights here.

“Players who didn’t start [at Newcastle] will probably will start this game. The have a really strong squad and I don’t think it [Newcastle result] will affect this game. I have battled with them for a Champions League place and it was tough because of their quality. They have players of a high level who can really cause us problems, so we have to be aware of their threats. Our belief comes through work and the understanding of what got us two clean sheets – and how we need to defend as a unit. We have done it very well at Goodison Park and when we defend well, we play well and have a good chance of winning games,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Watch Lampard’s presser ahead of today’s match.

Blues linked with 26-year-old Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. [Echo]

Everton remember the life of former Everton striker Jimmy Harris, who sadly passed away on Sunday. Our thoughts are with Harris and his family at this time. [EFC]

“It is difficult right now, but what I must take from this period is, it’s building my character. You have to find a determination within you when things are hard. There is a lot of pressure on us, but pressure isn’t something that’s ever got to me, too much. I am an honest player, I look at myself and my performances, I know what I need to do – I am here and will continue working, firstly for the team, then to achieve my potential,” says Demarai Gray. [EFC]

If the end of the world were to come sooner than expected and Everton get relegated, their new Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium will reportedly still be finished as planned. [LBN]

Blues have also been linked with 26-year-old Brentford striker Ivan Toney. [90 Min]

Interesting rumour this about Romanian starlet, the teenaged Octavian Popescu.

According to Digisport in Romania, Everton is after FCSB jewel Octavian Popescu (19).

The kid is absolutely special, Foden-like. I wrote about him many times on Twitter.

Note that a transfer to England is very difficult at this point for any Ro player. 1/2 — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) April 19, 2022

In case you were wondering what every happened to that fella who strapped himself to the goalpost against Newcastle, he has recently plead not guilty. [BBC]

Matchday! Everton are back in action in a crucial match against Leicester City.

