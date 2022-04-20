School of Science Radio, Episode 119 | Everton - bad at Burnley, great at Goodison

Everton went behind early at Burnley, fought back to take the lead and then inexplicably put in a stinker of a performance in the second half to lose 3-2 and throw the relegation battle wide open.

However, the Toffees then bounced back with a home win over Manchester United while Burnley contrived to lose at Norwich City, giving Everton some breathing room again.

Frank Lampard and his side got an impromptu ten-day break as their weekend game against Crystal Palace was postponed with the London side involved in the FA Cup semi-finals, which they only qualified for after the Toffees collapsed at Selhurst Park just a few weeks ago.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno is joined by Geoff and Brian to recap what went right and wrong against Burnley and United, before they preview the Wednesday clash against Leicester City.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Friday April 15th.)

