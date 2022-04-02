School of Science Radio, Episode 117 | Breaking down Lampard’s tactics at Everton

The international break has been a welcome break for Everton. More so the fanbase than anything else really, because the constant mental trauma the club has been putting us through this season has been quite the nightmare.

The pack ahead of the Blues in the league table have continued to stretch their advantage picking up points here and there with Everton continuing to sit in 17th while the trio beneath them keep dropping points. The Toffees visit West Ham on Sunday with a chance to stretch that gap before a trip to Burnley on Wednesday that could have major implications for who goes down.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by Kevin to talk tactics. Specifically, the differences between Frank Lampard and Rafa Benitez in how they are setting up the players and formations. The results have certainly been disappointing under the new manager, and we talk about whether Lampard needs to temper expectations of his squad and exactly how expansively he wants the Blues playing.

We also look forward to the West Ham trip on Sunday and make our score predictions for the clash against David Moyes’ side.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Wednesday Mar 30th.)

