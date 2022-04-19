Lampard’s Everton squad update ahead of Leicester clash

Everton return to Premier League action tomorrow after a scheduling quirk handed Frank Lampard an impromptu ten-day period with no games for the Blues, leading up to a hectic and difficult schedule to close out the season.

The Blues will host Leicester City under the lights and Lampard will be boosted by the return of central defender Yerry Mina.

“Yerry will feature. He is in the squad. Then, it is making sure he is fit enough and also analysing the games we have got left. We have another game four days after this one [the Merseyside derby at Anfield], which is a huge game for us. “It’s managing that [schedule] and Yerry because he’s been out for a while. We’re pleased to have him back. He is a big personality in the dressing room and he is a big player for us.”

Defensive midfielder Fabian Delph made his return to the squad in the win over Manchester United, and the manager was asked about the impact the former Manchester City player has had.

“Huge, I’m really pleased. I haven’t had Fabian available since I’ve been here because of his injury. We’ve had so many injuries and that is one of the issues in trying to have some consistency. “Experience and quality is what he brought to the team. That’s pretty priceless. We’re really pleased with how he went and we just want to keep him fit for this run-in of games.”

On-loan midfielder Donny van de Beek is also available to the manager again.

“Donny is back in contention. He was not well for a period, then he had an injury pre-West Ham [before being unable to play against parent club Manchester United]. “He had a baby girl last week, which is great for him. It’s nice for us to have him to be back in the squad now.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s ongoing dry spell has been an ongoing talking point for Blues everywhere, but Lampard’s confidence in the striker is undiminished.