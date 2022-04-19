Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Mina, van de Beek back?

The Manchester United game may have provided us with a collective sigh of relief, but Everton are still in real danger.

But three more points here will give the Blues a lot more breathing room as we look to maintain our Premier League status.

So how will Frank Lampard line up his Blues against Leicester City?

Who’s Out?

The big news is that Yerry Mina is fit and in the squad. Frank said he “will feature” – which for a centre-back sounds likely that he could start. He did however admit that he needs to be carefully managed with the Merseyside Derby (urgh) on Sunday.

Donny van de Beek is also available after recovering from a minor thigh injury, so the only absentees are the long-term trio of Tom Davies, Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LEICESTER

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (INJURY)

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes, Dele, van de Beek, Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

After a very impressive performance against United, it would be a surprise to see a major change to the system and/or line-up.

Indeed, I think it could be the same starting XI again, unless Yerry Mina is drafted in for Michael Keane.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 8/10

Michael Keane – 7/10

Ben Godfrey – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 7/10

Allan – 8/10

Fabian Delph – 7/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 7/10

Richarlison – 10/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jonjoe Kenny

Yerry Mina

Mason Holgate

Abdoulaye Doucoure - Here’s hoping the additional rest will do him good.

Donny van de Beek - Hard to see where he fits in in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Dele Alli

Demarai Gray

Salomon Rondon