 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite transfer rumours, defender & midfielder linked

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton v Sheffield United - Premier League Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some clips from training ahead of Everton’s match against Leicester on Wednesday.

There are more recent reports of Richarlison working with his agent to complete a move away from Everton this summer. [Football Insider]

Fixture change! The away trip to the Foxes has been moved again.

Manchester United reportedly have interest in Jarrad Branthwaite. Gulp. [Daily Mail]

Ellis Simms scored a beauty of a goal for Hearts the other day (goal at 1:16), winning the Man of the Match award in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Blues linked with 25-year-old Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko. [90 Min]

Coach Anthony Barry did not make the move to Everton with Frank Lampard, but the manager is determined to bring him in from Chelsea.

Everton linked with 26-year-old the versatile and highly rated Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch. [Daily Mail]

Interesting, it appears Arsenal’s interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fading.

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, and Championship action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...