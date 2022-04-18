Monday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite transfer rumours, defender & midfielder linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some clips from training ahead of Everton’s match against Leicester on Wednesday.

There are more recent reports of Richarlison working with his agent to complete a move away from Everton this summer. [Football Insider]

Fixture change! The away trip to the Foxes has been moved again.

| Our #PL trip to Leicester City has been rescheduled for Sunday 8 May (2pm kick-off) as a result of the Foxes’ continued progression in the #UECL. — Everton (@Everton) April 16, 2022

Manchester United reportedly have interest in Jarrad Branthwaite. Gulp. [Daily Mail]

Ellis Simms scored a beauty of a goal for Hearts the other day (goal at 1:16), winning the Man of the Match award in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Blues linked with 25-year-old Ukrainian defender Mykola Matviyenko. [90 Min]

Coach Anthony Barry did not make the move to Everton with Frank Lampard, but the manager is determined to bring him in from Chelsea.

Everton are to open negotiations with Chelsea and Belgium coach, Anthony Barry. Frank Lampard is keen to bring Barry to Everton, but face competition from Chelsea to keep their man, after a failed attempt to bring the highly rated coach to the football club, earlier this year — The Bobble (@ElBobble) April 15, 2022

Everton linked with 26-year-old the versatile and highly rated Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch. [Daily Mail]

Interesting, it appears Arsenal’s interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fading.

Arsenal did have strong interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin last summer however their interest has dwindled after Calvert-Lewin’s disappointing season. Mikel Arteta is still a fan but a move no longer appears as likely



(Source - @ChrisWheatley_) pic.twitter.com/MdyHilGozg — (@EvertonNewsFeed) April 15, 2022

