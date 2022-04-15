Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton’s USA preseason plans, Richarlison latest, Tarkowski linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Interesting... looks like Everton could go back to Burnley for another central defender after Michael Keane, this time captain James Tarkowski is being linked.

| James Tarkowski is a possible summer transfer target for Everton as Frank Lampard believes the team needs more leaders and defensive additions. #EFC / #Tarkowski



[@MsiDouglas ] — (@EFCdaily_) April 14, 2022

Everton have reportedly been scouting 25-year-old Fenerbahce centreback Kim Min-jae. [Transfer Tavern via Fanatik]

I have a feeling this will be a long summer of Richarlison rumours, with Manchester United continuing to be named prominently.

Everton striker Richarlison and his Velasco Sport Group have now officially signed with CAA Base agency #EFC



Been told Manchester United have discussed Richarlison internally, alongside Darwin Núñez and other options.



Of course no talks now - he's totally focused on Everton. pic.twitter.com/PDqGCsMTJ2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2022

After a successful Florida preseason trip last summer, it looks like Everton may heading back to the States this summer, with possibly a game each on the East and West coast. [Echo]

Fullback Niels Nkounkou will return to the squad as loan side Standard Liege’s season ends. [Echo]

Big Yerry! Centrehalf Yerry Mina has been spotted at Finch Farm.

Yerry Mina is back in training! pic.twitter.com/EaA1NogYjZ — Everton (@Everton) April 14, 2022

Farhad Moshiri reportedly has no plans of selling the team. [iNews]

Hear from one of Lampard’s assistant coaches, the highly experienced Paul Clement.

