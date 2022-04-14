Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Moshiri commitment, stadium price locked in, youngster leaves

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Some big news for Everton yesterday on the stadium front as the club has now signed a deal with contractor Laing O’Rourke to fix construction costs for the new Bramley-Moore Docks stadium. This will ensure that Everton will not have to foot the bill for any cost overages going forward. [EFC]

“This new contract is significant for our stadium project – and the history of our club. Our owner made a commitment to deliver a new stadium for Everton, and he meant it. He will finish what he started. Today’s news underlines that.” — Club CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale in an email to Blues, putting to rest speculation that Moshiri might be entertaining selling the club and leaving the stadium in limbo.

Meanwhile the Liverpool City Council is under fire for spending money they could not recoup in a bid to offer Everton financing for the stadium, a proposal that the club eventually turned down. [BBC]

This looks fun.

It’s been a busy women’s international break, here is a roundup of how all the Everton players did. [EFC]

Speaking of the women’s team, here’s good analysis that shows the Blues could have happened upon a gem of a manager in Brian Sorensen. [Total Football Analysis]

Teenage right back Matthew Mallon has left the Everton Under-18 and Under-23 setup to join Blackburn Rovers. [Echo]

Every couple of months Everton Soares is linked with a move to Everton. It’s been a couple of months since the January transfer window, so here we go with the rumours again. [TEAMtalk]

