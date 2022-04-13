Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks fan impact, Eriksen & Colwill linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

David Unsworth has departed the club to pursue first-team managerial role. Best of luck, Rhino! [RBM]

Looks like Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is on the radar.

Levi #Colwill has interest from many clubs including Leicester, Fulham, Southampton, Everton, Huddersfield (if promoted) & European clubs.



Chelsea will assess Levi in pre-season and make a final decision there. #CFC



More below @DiMarzio https://t.co/mDov1VSejb — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) April 12, 2022

Everton among teams interested in Christian Eriksen, who has had an excellent return to the Premier League. [90 Min]

“I go into a place and feel people have a passion for what they do and for their club – and I buy into it. Especially that working-class desire that you see here…fans who work all week, come to Goodison and want to see a team that fights and runs. We want to give them a result to take home and make them happy. I love doing that and I’m in it with them,” says Lampard. [EFC]

Happy belated, Deli!

