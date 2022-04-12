Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Ancelotti on Everton departure, incredible Iwobi, Ruiz linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours]

“Real Madrid were the only team I couldn’t say no to. If anyone else had come, I would have stayed at Everton. I was very good there. If Madrid are happy at the end of the season, I think I will continue to be happy, as I am now.” - Carlo Ancelotti has been talking about his decision to leave Merseyside over the summer for Madrid. [Marca]

Five telling stats from Everton’s win over the weekend. [RBM]

Everton are not in action again until midweek next week, so Frank Lampard is going to have a 10-day spell with all this players (unlike during the international break) to work on tactics and more. [Echo]

Alex Iwobi was tireless in Saturday’s win over Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo apparently smacked the cellphone out of a kid’s hand after Manchester United’s loss at Goodison Park, and now the child’s mother has derided the star for his offer to the pair to watch a game at Old Trafford. [Echo]

There were a lot of solid performances from the Blues in that win, but none more important that Jordan Pickford whose saves kept the Blues in the game early, and then preserved the win late on.

A rallying cry from the captain? You don’t say!

“There is a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to get things right. I know the fans feel it bad. We feel it, too, let me tell you. It’s hurting us. My wife, my kids, they’re feeling it, we all feel it.

“We have got to stick in this together for the last eight games and hopefully we can get ourselves in a better situation come the end of the season and we can all be happier.” - Seamus Coleman has been talking about the upcoming schedule for the Blues.

Congratulations to Donny van de Beek and his girlfriend (the daughter of Dennis Bergkamp) on the birth of their daughter. A little strange that no Everton players have congratulated him on Instagram though.

Napoli’s Spanish international midfielder Fabian Ruiz could be leaving Naples this summer, with Everton and Newcastle both being tipped as possible suitors for him. [The Hard Tackle]

Bayern Munich will not be letting legend Thomas Muller walk at the end of his contract this summer, even as Everton and Newcastle continue to be linked with him. [BR24, via TEAMtalk]

What To Watch

The Champions League quarterfinals continue today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook