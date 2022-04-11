Everton finally appoint new Women’s manager

Everton announced they have reached an agreement with Brian Sorensen to become the new Women’s manager ahead of the 2022/23 season. Sorensen, who will be the club’s fourth coach since the start of the season, has signed a two-year contract with the Blues.

Current interim managers Chris Roberts and Claire Ditchburn, who took over in early February, will see the Toffees through the end of the season; the Blues have three remaining league fixtures — Arsenal (H), Tottenham (H), Brighton & Hove Albion (A).

Sorensen will arrive at Finch Farm from Danish Women’s League side Fortuna Hjorring, which he has managed on two separate occasions. During his time in charge of FH, Sorensen has steered the club to two league titles, advanced to the knockout stages of several Champions League competitions and earned a domestic cup.

Additionally, Sorensen not only has had success with FH, but he has also won the domestic cup managing Danish sides IK Skovbakken and FC Nordsjaelland.

“I’m extremely excited to join Everton,” Sorensen said. “It is one of the historic clubs in women’s football, and our backgrounds fit nicely, with common values, work ethic and ambitions.”

The 41-year-old Dane has garnered a reputation within the European soccer community as someone with a penchant for developing young players and creating a supportive club environment. Everton has struggled this season to gel as a team despite boasting one of the Women’s Super League’s deepest rosters.

“After a great deal of consideration, we are confident we have found the best person to lead the team into next season and beyond,” said Everton Women Managing Director Alan McTavish, who led the hiring search. “His vision for the team, along with his ambition and drive to move Everton Women forward, impressed us throughout the interview process.”

It has been a trying season for the Liverpool-based club. Willie Kirk, who had been in charge since 2018 and helped revitalize the Toffees, was sacked after the team started the year 2-0-3 with lopsided losses to Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

After moving on from Kirk, Everton turned to former-Lyon coach Jean-Luc Vasseur, but the Frenchman lasted 10 games and was relieved of his duties after picking up just one win from six league fixtures.

Part of the impatience from upper management was that nine impact players arrived in Merseyside during the summer transfer window. Still, despite a prodigious group, neither Kirk nor Vasseur could translate potential into on-field success.

Sorensen takes over a unit full of talent, with 16 first-team members either regulars or in-the-picture players for their international teams after a big summer of spending.

“Having studied the squad in-depth during this process,” Sorensen said, “I feel there is massive potential, with players capable of making an impact on the biggest stages.”

With the coaching carousel tearing through Merseyside this season, players and fans will hope Sorensen can elevate Everton to the top half of the table and potentially the Champions League.

“I’m very thankful to Fortuna Hjorring for our journey together and their support for this opportunity,” Sorensen said. “And I now look forward to meeting with the Everton staff and players next week on Merseyside and getting to work on preparations for next season.”