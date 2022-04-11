Monday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon won’t accept relegation, Calvert-Lewin on transfer rumours, Women’s new manager

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Manchester United 1-0. Here’s our instant reaction. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

Manager Frank Lampard thinks Anthony Gordon is on his way to being at the same level as Phil Foden and Mason Mount. [RBM]

“It was never my thought (we could go down), but as we got a few bad results it became the reality. I think we had to finally accept it: this is our reality now until we change it. It definitely has been a thought, but we are too good.

“It won’t happen. I am a winner. I am not going to accept that (we could be relegated), because of the size of the club, and just me as an individual. It is not going to happen. I’ve heard people say we don’t care. I can never understand that one.” - Gordon on Everton’s relegation battle. [Daily Mail]

Watch some behind-the-scenes clips from the big day.

Absolutely love this reaction at the final whistle from Vitalii Mykolenko and Alex Iwobi.

Love the pair of them to bits pic.twitter.com/d9gJXOEwT6 — Frankie (@frankie_efc) April 10, 2022

Everton Women announce 41-year-old Danish coach Brian Sorensen will be the team’s next manager. [EFC]

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been facing some criticism for his performances recently, including some fans accusing him of having ‘checked out’ as he’s expecting a transfer bid to come through this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a statement following his post-match outburst involving a young Everton fan’s phone which he apparently broke. Merseyside Police and Manchester United are also looking into the incident. [The Guardian]

Vitalii Mykolenko is grateful for all the support he is receiving for Ukraine.

Majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri seems to be on the lookout for new investors, with some particular American businessmen keeping tabs on the club. [Daily Mail]

