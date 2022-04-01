Friday’s Toffee Bites: Vestergaard linked, new shirt sponsor lined up, five substitutions rule passed

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s scoring record this season has been nowhere as good as last year, we take a look at the underlying numbers. [RBM]

Looks like Everton already have a new shirt sponsor lined up for next season, and are expecting to make more than the £10 million per year they were getting from Cazoo. [Echo]

Starting next season, Premier League sides will be able to make five substitutions, instead of the usual three. The dates for the summer transfer window and new COVID protocols are also among the changes discussed by all the clubs. [Premier League]

Check out some of the newest footage from Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium.

Everton Women striker Valérie Gauvin departs the club. The Toffees have a league game tonight, away at bottom side Birmingham City. [EFC]

Claire Emslie’s recent goal against Manchester United has been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League Goal of the Month for March.

The Blues are being linked with 29-year-old Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard. [Football Insider]

Everton are also reportedly keeping tabs on Scottish youngster Brian McLaughlin. [Daily Record]

