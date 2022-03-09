Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Keane illness, Virginia latest, Cleary & Til transfer rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Frank Lampard confirms Michael Keane was dealing with a sickness prior to the heavy defeat to Spurs. [Echo]

Forbes has released an insightful article regarding the whole Alisher Usmanov situation. [Forbes]

The Mail claims that the recent Usmanov sanctions will put Everton back financially for years to come. [Daily Mail]

To make matters even worse, Everton could face punishment from the Premier League due to their financial standing. [Daily Mail]

The Toffees remember the life of former Everton manager Gordon Lee. Rest in peace. [EFC]

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Club’s former manager, Gordon Lee, at the age of 87. — Everton (@Everton) March 8, 2022

“I am delighted for Donny [van de Beek]. He is a terrific lad. Great attitude...I am delighted he is playing. He needed games. He obviously didn’t have enough, he will be saying, over the last year or so,” says Michael Carrick. [Manchester Evening News]

Blues linked with Spartak Moscow midfielder Guus Til. [HITC via Voetbal International]

Sporting CP are reportedly not going to pursue current loanee João Virgínia at the end of the season following a disappointing time with the Portuguese side. [Sport Witness via Record]

Everton linked with West Brom forward Reyes Cleary. [Daily Mail]

