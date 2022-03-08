Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton’s utter humiliation, Lampard & Coleman comments, Richarlison rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Heads up Blues, today’s news recap is a real exercise in masochism.

Everton were humiliated 5-0 away at Tottenham to ensure that they would not be pulling away from the relegation zone any time soon.

The manager admitted that what we all saw from his defence was what he was also seeing, and seemed quite irritated that most of his players were not giving even the bare minimum.

"Bad mistakes, bad defending, clear on that point." - Frank Lampard has now seen with his own eyes what Evertonians have known for a while. #EFC #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/q7r3f4bUJj — Royal Blue Mykolenko (@RBMersey) March 7, 2022

Lampard insists that though his confidence is being tested, he is still quite convinced the Toffees are not going down.

Lampard says tonight is a test of his absolute confidence that Everton will not be going down, but he remains confident. #EFC #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/x1kxRL8bNJ — Royal Blue Mykolenko (@RBMersey) March 7, 2022

Captain Fantastic though was suitably chastened, putting in an incredibly inept performance, and had no qualms in accepting the Blues are squarely in a relegation battle.

Jamie Carragher described the Everton defence as ‘Championship level’, and we’d be hard-pressed to not agree with him. [Sky Sports]

Away from that dog’s breakfast of a game last night, here’s some more news.

Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray are expected back in the lineup for Wolves on Sunday. [EFC]

The FA Cup Quarter Final at Crystal Palace has been confirmed as an early kickoff on Sunday March 20th, but the problem is no trains run from Merseyside to London that early on a Sunday. [EFC]

Everton have turned down an offer of a loan from the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority because they have secured funding from elsewhere. [BBC]

More bad news incoming - Richarlison is being chased by Manchester United as the replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is expected to take a hike at the end of the season. [Caught Offside]

