Tottenham 5-0 Everton: Instant Reaction | Utterly shambolic

Embarrassing. Humiliating. Shambolic. Pick your adjective.

Everton are plummeting fast towards the Championship and it looks like there is nothing they can do about it.

This was utterly horrific. Tottenham have some fine attacking players but it was embarrassingly easy.

They were always likely to lose tonight but the manner of the defeat will have obliterated any confidence the team had gained over the past week.

Everton have improved at home under Frank Lampard but their away performances have been just as dire as they were under Rafa Benitez. Unless that changes I’m not sure there are enough home games left to keep them away from the drop zone.

I’ve been watching Everton for nearly 30 years and this was one of the most humiliating evenings I can remember. And the worrying thing is I can only see it getting worse.

Some thoughts:

Everton actually started the game brightly, pressing Tottenham deep into their own half. But more awful defending allowed Spurs to score with their first two attacks.

For the first, Seamus Coleman did not have the pace to catch Ryan Sessegnon, while Michael Keane’s positioning and body shape was all wrong, meaning he could only divert the cross into his own net.

Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina cannot return to fitness soon enough.

Three minutes later Tottenham cut Everton to ribbons again, it was far too easy, But still, Jordan Pickford should have done much better to keep out Son’s shot.

Spurs looked like scoring every time they went forward, so it was no surprise when Harry Kane burst clear and made it 3-0.

Utterly shambolic.

So many silly mistakes have cost the Toffees this season, and it was the case here again. If you’re going to make life so easy for the opposition then you are not going to last very long in the Premier League. Simple.

You’d think a half-time team-talk would reinvigorate them, instead they concede after 40 seconds.

The one bright spot? Anthony Gordon. The only good thing amidst this smouldering wreck of a season. The lad does not stop running, shows flashes of quality, and does not deserve the flack some of his team-mates do.

Everton spent £30m on full-backs yet neither of them are playing. It was sad watching Coleman tonight. He was utterly exposed by Tottenham’s pace. The club have hung him out to dry by not bringing in a younger replacement and when they did, not even play him.

While we are on the defence, Keane and Holgate is a Championship standard central defensive partnership. Godfrey should be fit for next week and has to come straight into the side. I fear though that this is all too late.

The fans - the first thing I heard at kick-off was the travelling supporters singing, who made their way down to London on a Monday night. They have travelled in number across the country all season only to be served up utter dross. The player do not deserve this level of support.

And finally. This is further evidence, if any where needed, that home games are crucial if Everton are to stay up. We basically have to assume they are not picking up any more points between now and the end of the season - and I include games at Watford and Burnley in that.

They have Wolves and Newcastle at Goodison next week, they realistically need to win both. Even if they do I’m still not sure they have enough home games left to get enough points to avoid a drop to the second tier for the first time since the 1950s.

Grim. Utterly, utterly grim.