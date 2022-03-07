Everton at Tottenham: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton have the worst away record in the Premier League, managing just one win and three draws when not at Goodison Park this season. However, two of those six points have come away at Manchester United and Chelsea, so there is a sliver of hope that the Blues can put together a decent enough performance to come away with a point or more against a Tottenham side that has been strangely yo-yoing from game to game.

The Blues injury situation appears to be getting better with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray expected to return for this one, and Frank Lampard will be able to welcome his three cup-tied players back to the squad too, including former Spurs player and talisman Dele Alli.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 14

Date and start time: Monday, March 7th at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Tottenham Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 62,850

Weather: 39°F/4°C, clear, 1% chance of precipitation, 12 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, USA Network, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, Star Sports 1 Asia

Radio: evertontv, SiriusXM FC, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Sky GO Extra, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Toffees recorded only their first win away at Tottenham since 2008 last season on opening day, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin rising highest to head home in a gritty defensive performance. The two sides played out a nil-nil stalemate at Goodison back in November in their previous meeting this season.