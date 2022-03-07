Monday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison talks future, Thelwell first interview

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Under-18s fall to a heavy defeat against Leeds 4-1. [EFC]

“I came back here to play. I want to play for Everton. That was the goal. I knew what I wanted to do and I knew where I wanted to go…and having that focus [was key to improving]. That’s still where I’m at and I think I’ve got plenty more to offer,” says Jonjoe Kenny. [EFC]

Get to know the new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell.

“We have to go to Spurs with the right mentality. Obviously, when we’re at home the fans are so up for it. It’s about us as players believing in ourselves without that. We have the quality there. The season isn’t going our way so far but we have quality in the team to push on,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

Arsenal centreback Gabriel recounts his failed move to the Toffees. [HITC via Le Petit Lillois]

Spurs manager Antonio Conte seems relatively confident about his side’s chances today (but it’d be strange if he wasn't). [THFC]

Alan Myers has his say on Usmanov’s fallout from the club. [Sky Sports]

“The focus is on the short term because of our situation in the league. But my longer-term ambitions are unchanged. I have said for a long time I want today make history in an Everton shirt and score lots of goals here. I believe I can have a wonderful career at this club,” says Richarlison. [EFC]

Another day, another Cenk Tosun transfer rumour. [Goodison News via Sabah]

What To Watch

Matchday! Everton take on Spurs for a crucial three points.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook