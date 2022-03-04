Everton will have a new shirt sponsor next season

Everton’s current two-year deal with shirt sponsor Cazoo will end at the close of the current 2021/22 campaign, and the Blues have chosen to not extend the contract.

As revealed today by The Athletic, both sides had the option to exercise the break clause in the deal, but it’s the Merseyside club that have decided to take it. This news comes on the heels of the announcement earlier this week that the Blues were suspending sponsorship deals with three Russian firms — USM, MegaFon and Yota — following the sanctions being placed on the country following the military invasion of Ukraine over a week ago.

The Athletic indicated that this move had nothing to do with the breaking off of terms by majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri with his business partner Alisher Usmanov, one of the oligarchs that has come under scrutiny from the European Union and the British government.

The deal with the online auto firm earned the Toffees about £10 million per year, with Cazoo releasing a statement to The Athletic saying they were continuing their relationship with Aston Villa, who get paid £6 million per year for the same shirt sponsorship.

“We can confirm that the Cazoo sponsorship of Everton Football Club will not continue after the end of the current season. “The original deal was for two years and it has been a strong partnership over this period which has delivered on our objectives and we are proud to have supported the Club and raised over £75,000 for Everton in the Community during this time. “We were unable to agree suitable terms to extend our sponsorship of Everton beyond the original two years but can confirm that we will remain the principal partner and shirt sponsor of Aston Villa Football Club next season.”

The Toffees missed out on additional shirt sleeve sponsorship this season as well as the only Premier League side to not have a sleeve sponsor, indicating that they didn’t have any takers they could agree to terms with.

Everton have had a colourful history of previous shirt sponsors, with African gambling firm Sportpesa from 2017-20, Thailand’s Chang beer from 2004-17, Chinese electronics company Kejian from 2002-04, mobile phone operator One2One from 1997-2002, office equipment firm Danka from 1995-97, Japanese computer and software firm NEC from 1987-1995 and finally Danish canned meat processors Hafnia from 1983-87.