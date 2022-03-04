Friday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison and DCL transfer rumours, Moshiri latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Boreham Wood 2-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“It took us to 50 or 60 minutes to get the breakthrough and then we put on a quality showing. Credit to Boreham Wood, they showed amazing fight. Thankfully, in the end, we prevailed. We knew it was going to be tough, but we got the job done and we’re through to the quarter-finals. That’s the main thing,” says Andros Townsend. [EFC]

Hear more from Andros below.

Everton will take on Crystal Palace in the next round. [RBM]

“Every player wants to play big games and Crystal Palace will be a huge game with what is at stake for both teams. We have to keep working, when I came here, I knew there was work to be done on a lot of levels,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

Everton Women will now take on Manchester City on Wednesday, March 23rd. [EFC]

llkay Gündoğan has some not-so-nice words to say about Big Yerry Mina. [Goal via BILD]

Recent reports have suggested that Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin may be on the move soon. [Daily Mail]

Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is stepping down from the Board of USM Holdings. [Telegraph]

Everton have released a statement regarding severed ties with oligarch Alisher Usmanov's companies. [EFC]

Blues linked with 17-year-old Birmingham City midfielder Jordan James. [TEAMtalk]

