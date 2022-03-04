Everton were short a number of players going into the FA Cup game last night against Boreham Wood, with three Under 23 players drafted into the matchday squad. The injury issues around the team were compounded by the fact that all three of their January midfield and forward additions were cup-tied and thus could not feature in the fifth round clash.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Demarai Gray were both available for the weekend clash against Manchester City, with the midfielder playing the full ninety minutes while the forward was a late sub.

The indefatigable Doucoure played the full game again yesterday, while Gray was not in the squad. There were no updates on the Englishman though it is likely he was given the night off to continue his recuperation with a couple of big games upcoming.

Donny van de Beek had also left the game with an injury, but Frank Lampard had indicated that he was fit and trained all week. Anwar El Ghazi and Dele Alli will also be available again for Lampard for the trip to Tottenham on Monday, though it will be interesting to see if the manager will give the former Spurs player his first start against his former side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ben Godfrey had both been scheduled to return around this week, while Andre Gomes has been out since his horror showing at Southampton. Lampard revealed that Calvert-Lewin will be rejoining training this weekend along with Gomes, and that Godfrey is still recovering from his hamstring ailment and would only return early next week.

Salomon Rondon has rarely been used by Lampard, but answered the call yesterday grabbing a second half brace.

“I am pleased for Salomon, since I came here, he has not been a starter, but when you call on him he has qualities. He has trained well every day and to train well as a striker, when you’re not playing, is not easy. “You have to keep sharp and he’s done it every day. He has been an ideal squad member with his attitude. When he comes in, he contributes and gives us something different, a good physical presence in the box, which we need. “You need goalscorers in your team, with the position we are in the league.”

The Venezuelan international now has three goals in all competitions this season in just under a thousand minutes of action across 17 games, while Calvert-Lewin also has three, his coming in about 700 minutes played in 8 games. Richarlison has five goals but it’s summer signings Andros Townsend with seven and Demarai Gray with six leading the way for the Blues.