Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard replacement linked, Gordon praised, Mykolenko comments

“He has got a great attitude, a willingness to learn and a willingness to work. He is an honest, hard-working lad and he lives properly. I think he believes in himself as well. I see a lot of myself in him when I was his age. He is not overly confident, just confident in his ability and he knows what he can do.” - Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ben Godfrey think the world of Anthony Gordon. [Sky Sports]

Everton’s finances are in a precarious position, but the club’s reliance on majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri continues to grow. [RBM]

The Toffees return to league action this weekend with a trip to West Ham - here’s the Blues top ten goals away to the Hammers.

There’s a dozen clubs including the Blues said to be in the race for Brazilian winger Tete who is currently at Shakhtar Donetsk, with Southampton set to sign the player this summer. [90 Min]

Incredibly, Everton are apparently already being linked with a replacement for Frank Lampard! Frenchman Bruno Genesio is the manager that’s been named with apparently Wolves and Tottenham also linked. [RMC Sport]

“I think Everton are probably one of the worst run clubs in Europe. They have to be.” - Boyhood Evertonian and former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher hasn’t been shy about criticizing Everton.

Richarlison has struggled to find the net for Everton recently, but hopefully his three goals for Brazil during this international break will get him back on track. [EFC]

Vitalii Mykolenko has been talking about how pleasantly surprised he has been with the amount of support he has received from the club, especially with Donny van de Beek and a club physiotherapist offering to put up Ukrainian refugees. [EFC]

