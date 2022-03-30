Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Digne talks exit, Calvert-Lewin’s agent on transfer rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Lucas Digne has been speaking about his departure from Everton, and this one hurts.

Former Everton player Lucas Digne on Rafa Benitez: “The relationship we had was not good. It was complicated to be excluded from the group for a month. It was an unprecedented situation in my career, but I had my family and my teammates with me.” (Source: L’Equipe) pic.twitter.com/e4F5HkyuBW — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) March 29, 2022

“I was really excited when Frank came. He’s had a really good managerial career, already, and is so strong tactically...the best thing you can do as a coach is give the players the tools to perform. Then it is up to us to do it,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

“Dominic has not agreed any deal, with any club. He is currently working very hard in training and is fully focused on finishing the season strong with Everton,” says Calvert-Lewin’s agent. [Metro]

Vitalii Mykolenko speaks candidly about the warm reception he has received from the club following turmoil in Ukraine. [HITC via UA Tribuna]

Everton’s recently published annual accounts reveal losses of over £100m, but the club is working with the Premier League to ensure it stays within Profit & Sustainability regulations. [EFC]

