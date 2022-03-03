Everton drawn away at Crystal Palace in FA Cup Quarter-Finals

Everton will play away at Crystal Palace in the FA Cup Quarter Finals after they beat Boreham Wood 2-0 at Goodison Park tonight with Salomon Rondon grabbing a brace.

The tie will take place over the weekend of March 19th. The Blues are scheduled to play Newcastle at home on Thursday March 17th, and a trip to Watford on Sunday March 20th.

Palace are sitting in 11th place in the Premier League table, and the Blues lost 3-1 away to them in December during the lowest points of Rafa Benitez’ time at Everton. The two sides will play each other in the league after that too, with a game scheduled for April 16th at Goodison.

The Toffees entered the competition in the Third Round beating Hull City away, before romping to a win over fellow Premier League side Brentford in the Fourth Round in Frank Lampard’s first game in charge.

Everton have won the competition five times in their 142-year history, but their FA Cup triumph over Manchester United in 1995 remains their most recent piece of silverware, a full 27 years ago and one of the reasons why supporters’ groups are organizing a protest against the Board during the Toffees home game with Arsenal tonight.

They reached the semi-finals in 2016, but have not made it past the fourth round in the four years since, suffering defeats to Liverpool (twice), Leicester City and Millwall.

Holders Leicester City were knocked out by Nottingham Forest who upset previous holders Arsenal in the round before, Middlesborough knocked out Manchester United on penalties before beating Tottenham this week, while Chelsea survived a Luton Town scare and Southampton comfortably beat West Ham at home. Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool both recorded comfortable wins and were joined in the quarters by Crystal Palace.

FA Cup: Full Quarter Final Draw:

Crystal Palace vs Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea

Southampton vs Man City