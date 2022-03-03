School of Science Radio, Episode 115 | Kavanagh’s Catastrophe at Everton

Its been a tumultuous week for Everton. The Toffees have continued to edge closer and closer to the drop zone, and were put in the difficult position of having to win against Premier League defending champions and league leaders Manchester City to stay ahead of the relegation rat race.

With the emotion swirling around Ukraine, it was a boisterous affair at Goodison Park on Saturday, with both Vitaliy Mykolenko and Oleksander Zinchenko getting rousing applause before the game. The Blues acquitted themselves very well in the first half especially, with Frank Lampard’s tactics spot on as the hosts not only kept City at arm’s length, they even created some half-chances for themselves.

However, as the champions ratcheted up the pressure late on, Everton conceded an unfortunate goal, and then were even unluckier than that a few minutes later as they were denied one of the most stonewall penalties you will ever see in the modern game, and that too not just by the on-pitch referee Paul Tierney but also by VAR assistant Chris Kavanagh. Lampard was livid after the final whistle, feeling justifiably robbed of a chance to get an equalizer.

Next up is a home game in the FA Cup Fifth Round tonight, with fifth tier Boreham Wood the visitors, and a spot in the quarter finals beckoning the Blues.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by former RBM writer Adam to discuss the game from last week. They talk about what went right and then go into a conversation on the whole VAR fiasco.

Then they take a look at the new Director of Football Kevin Thelwell, and what he achieved at RBNY. Adam is a big RBNY supporter and gives his insights on Thelwell’s two years at the club and what that portends for Everton.

Finally, the guys look ahead to the FA Cup Fifth Round game against The Wood, what to expect, and also their score predictions.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Sunday Feb 27th.)

You can click here to listen to this week’s podcast, or find the podcast player at the bottom of the page.

Alternatively, SOS Radio is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available.

Make sure to subscribe and leave us feedback on your desired platform, and don’t forget to follow the gang on Twitter.