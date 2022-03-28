Monday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson speaks out, Mina injury update, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Anthony Gordon scores a stunner for England U21s (goal at 5:21).

Richarlison scored a lovely goal as well for Brazil (goal at 8:07).

“I have good mental resilience and believe in myself. I know what I’m capable of. That attitude has helped me to get to where I am today and stood me in good stead so far in my career...do I hope the Everton manager was watching? I hope everyone was watching,” says Nathan Patterson following MOTM performance for Scotland. [Scottish Daily Express]

Big Yerry Mina on the mend!

Everton defender Yerry Mina has stepped up his recovery from a quadricep injury. The Colombian is due to start very light training at Finch Farm, with the clubs medical team continuing to assess Mina’s quadricep, with the additional load from training — The Bobble (@ElBobble) March 27, 2022

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 3-1. [EFC]

Check out some clips from training ahead of Everton’s match against West Ham on Sunday.

Everton Under-18s draw to Newcastle 0-0. [EFC]

“I’m ambitious like any footballer but at the minute I’m just focusing on this season. In football things happen so quickly. It’s something to consider once the season is finished,” says Ellis Simms. [Daily Record]

