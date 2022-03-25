 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon talks future, Kean latest, El Ghazi update

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women fall to Manchester City 4-0. [RBM]

Anwar El Ghazi looks set to leave Aston Villa at the end of this season, but it seems unlikely that Everton sign him on permanently. [Birmingham Mail]

Interesting...

Manchester United are eyeing Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, which could cause problems if Everton look to pursue Donny van de Beek once his loan ends. [Manchester Evening News]

Moise Kean update!

Anthony Gordon surprises 90-year-old Evertonian on her birthday. [EFC]

How is Nathan Patterson still sitting on the Everton bench?!

I have always said it. I do not rule out returning to La Liga, it is football that opened doors for me. Appreciating everything they have done for me because it would be giving it back with good football, being a competitive player and wanting to continue growing and learning. I have a lot to give and hopefully in the future La Liga and I will cross paths again, although now I owe it to Everton,” says Salomon Rondon. [Echo via Marca]

What To Watch

Plenty of World Cup Qualifiers and International friendlies on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...