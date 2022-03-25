Friday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon talks future, Kean latest, El Ghazi update

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Women fall to Manchester City 4-0. [RBM]

Anwar El Ghazi looks set to leave Aston Villa at the end of this season, but it seems unlikely that Everton sign him on permanently. [Birmingham Mail]

Interesting...

Dan Purdy has returned to Everton as Manager of Scouting and Operations after only resigning from the same position 3 months ago



(Via - @Ground_Guru) pic.twitter.com/KAR0OYGiWg — (@EvertonNewsFeed) March 22, 2022

Manchester United are eyeing Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, which could cause problems if Everton look to pursue Donny van de Beek once his loan ends. [Manchester Evening News]

Moise Kean update!

There is no break clause in Juventus’ loan of Moise Kean, despite what some reports have claimed. He will continue to be loaned to Juventus until the end of the 2022/23 season, with an obligation to buy for €28m (£23.3m) + €3m (£2.5m) add ons. (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/YvstxTLCoi — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) March 24, 2022

Anthony Gordon surprises 90-year-old Evertonian on her birthday. [EFC]

How is Nathan Patterson still sitting on the Everton bench?!

“I have always said it. I do not rule out returning to La Liga, it is football that opened doors for me. Appreciating everything they have done for me because it would be giving it back with good football, being a competitive player and wanting to continue growing and learning. I have a lot to give and hopefully in the future La Liga and I will cross paths again, although now I owe it to Everton,” says Salomon Rondon. [Echo via Marca]

What To Watch

Plenty of World Cup Qualifiers and International friendlies on today.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available

