School of Science Radio, Episode 116 | The Everton Rollercoaster Continues

Another week, and more disappointment for Everton in what has already been a most miserable season for the Toffees.

The pack ahead of the Blues in the league table have continued to stretch their advantage picking up points here and there with Everton continuing to sit in 17th (just barely), and a home game against Newcastle representing their last real chance of getting a win before a more difficult schedule kicks in.

In what was a less than ideal game to watch for the home fans, we saw all sorts of drama including a pitch invader that took over ten minutes to remove, an undeserved red card for Allan with VAR once again the villain at Goodison Park, and then an even more dramatic late, late winner for the Blues that saw them put some breathing room between themselves and the bottom three.

That was followed by a trip to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter finals, and with a spot at Wembley beckoning, Andros Townsend went off injured after a positive early spell and the Toffees went on to crumble to a big defeat out of the competition they last won in 1995.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by RBM’s youth correspondent Geoff to discuss the two games and also talk about the youth system, how the Under-23s are doing and some positives and negatives.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Tuesday Mar 22nd.)

