Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Townsend’s season over, Jovic linked again

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“It’s a change of scenery for him after a tough time for him at Everton. Listen, he’s there every day, working every day with Premier League players. It’s about doing his work properly on the training pitch.” - Scotland manager Steve Clarke wants Nathan Patterson to stay patient and keep working hard believing his time to start for Everton will come. [Glasgow Times]

Andros Townsend’s season is over as he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury early on in the FA Cup game at Crystal Palace on Sunday. [EFC]

Some more sad news for Evertonians, as former player and coach Terry Darracott has passed away.

We are saddened by the news that our former player and coach Terry Darracott has passed away at the age of 71.



Terry was an incredibly popular figure in the game and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with Terry's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/8yp4LVPMt0 — Everton (@Everton) March 23, 2022

Anwar El Ghazi’s time at Everton is starting to distinctly mirror that of forward Josh King from last season. [Echo]

Looks like former Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti is willing to let the Blues get forward Luka Jovic. [Marca]

Joao Virginia appears to have made a good enough impression at SC Portugal that they want him on a permanent transfer. [A Bola, via Sport Witness]

What To Watch

Busy day in international football as the European World Cup playoffs kick off.

Full schedule of games worldwide here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook