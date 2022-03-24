FA WSL Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Everton Women

Everton striker Simone Magill is used to putting the ball in the net. But on Wednesday away at the Academy Stadium, Magill found herself on the wrong end of an own goal that gave Manchester City the edge in what finished a 4–0 loss for the visitors.

Magill accidentally put the ball past goalkeeper Sandy MacIver in the 24’ to give City a one-goal advantage, and the home side never relinquished the lead. The Citizens then bested MacIver again in the 31’ through an Ellen White strike to take a two-goal advantage into the half.

Things were quiet until a two-goal sequence in about 60 seconds near the end of the second half; Fullback Alex Greenwood scored in the 84’ before second-half substitute Laura Coombs found paydirt in the 85’. The Toffees were unlucky to concede four, but a loss was a just result in a game with few chances for the Blues.

The lone bright spot of the evening came from Everton winger Claire Emslie. The Scotland international delivered a tantalizing ball into the box in the 4’, but it arrived just over the head of Magill. About 30 minutes later, Emslie cut in on the right flank and ripped a shot with her left foot, but City goalie Ellie Roebuck corralled the attempt.

Emslie’s first-half chance was Everton’s lone attempt on frame. City, meanwhile, had seven shots on target. With Wednesday’s fixture a makeup game for a previously postponed outing, the Merseyside outfit now has played 17 games — the same as every team in the Women’s Super League save Chelsea and Tottenham, whose game on Wednesday was postponed.

Through 17 matches played, Everton has a 5-2-10 record with 14 goals scored and 32 conceded and 17 points. The Toffees sit ahead of Aston Villa by just a single point and lead Leicester City by five. Birmingham City — last in the WSL with just one league victory — has four points. The win puts City level on points (32) with Manchester United for third place.

Next up for the Blues is a Sunday trip to Old Trafford to take on United in one of the final five fixtures of the season. The sides have met twice this season, and Everton has yet to prevail; the neighboring foes tied in the Super League, 1–1, and the Red Devils won at Walton Hall Park in the Continental Cup group stage, 2–0.