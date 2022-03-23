Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Richarlison rumours continue, Lampard contract option

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

With new Richarlison rumours swirling everyday, 90 Min is now claiming the 24-year-old wants to leave at the end of this season to improve his chances of getting into Brazil’s squad for the upcoming World Cup. [90 Min]

Everton Women interim manager Chris Roberts discusses his side’s match against Manchester City today. [EFC]

Yes, Molly!

@Everton can I come speak the players this week please? Or next? — Molly McCann (@MeatballMolly) March 21, 2022

Journalist Dean Jones claims that Everton hold a contractual option to not extend Frank Lampard at the end of this season. [Give Me Sport]

Read up on all the latest regarding Alisher Usmanov’s British properties that have been placed under trusts and the links to Farhad Moshiri, the majority shareowner at Everton. [BBC]

Dan Purdy is back with the club as Scouting and Operations Manager, three months after leaving the club when Marcel Brands departed. [Training Ground Guru]

Premier League clubs could be affected by new UEFA spending rules. It does appear that the big clubs will be fine thanks to their huge revenue streams, but things could get ugly for Everton with their hefty wage bill. [NYT—Paywall]

