FA WSL Preview: Everton Women at Manchester City | Match Details & How To Watch

Having just met Manchester City on Sunday in the FA Cup quarterfinal, the Everton Women return to the Academy Stadium for a league match against the Citizens Wednesday. The matchup will be the fourth time Everton faces City in all competitions this season.

Through three fixtures — one game each in the league, FA Cup and Continental Cup — City has dominated the Blues each time; Manchester has logged 13 goals to Everton’s one.

The 2021/22 campaign has mostly been disappointing for the Merseyside outfit, and the results against City highlight those struggles. After playing the Citizens tight last season — Everton lost 3–0 and 1–0 in the league, 3–2 in the FA Cup Final and 3–1 in the Conti Cup — this season has seen the Blues take a massive step back.

The year started with back-to-back 4–0 losses to City and Chelsea. Things improved as the team picked up a 3–1 win over Birmingham City and a 3–0 victory against Reading. Then the wheels started to come off; Everton won just one league game in eight tries and slipped to 11th place in the Women’s Super League table while seeing two managers get the sack.

Before the loss to City in the FA Cup, the Toffees fell to Chelsea 3–0 at home. But the Chelsea defeat came after Everton’s first two-game win streak since early October. The Liverpool-based club pulled out a gritty 1–0 win against Aston Villa and snuck by Leicester City, 3–2. The consecutive wins helped the Toffees jump into its current 9th place.

Although four of Everton’s final six league fixtures come against teams in the top half of the league table, the Blues are most likely safe from the drop. 12th-place Birmingham has a single win in 17 fixtures and looks to be a lock to go down.

After a brutal start to the season in which the Citizens had one win in four games, City has bounced back and is fourth place in the division with 29 points from 17 matches. It is led by Ellie Roebuck in goal, Lucy Bronze on defense and the ever-dangerous-in-front-of-net Ellen White.

Last Meeting

The two sides met on Sunday in what was an easy win for the hosts; City outclassed Everton to the tune of a 4–0 scoreline. The Toffees managed to keep City out of goal for half an hour, but a Lauren Hemp strike in the 35th minute broke the game wide open. City then found the back of the net in 48’, 61’ and 90+2’. The Citizens also had six shots on frame to the Blues’ zero and held 61% of the possession.

Match Details

Competition: FA Women’s Super League, Matchday 16

Date and start time: Wednesday, March 23st at 3:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

Stadium: Academy Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 7,000

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; BBC Two - United Kingdom; Sportsnet - Canada, Optus Sport, Viaplay

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Fanatiz USA, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ATA Football, The FA Player, Sportsnet Now

Lineups

