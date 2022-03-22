Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton players on international duty, Lampard comments, Richarlison rumours

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We came here to try to get to Wembley and we gave Palace a pass to get into the semi-final. Palace didn’t play that well and they won 4-0. The players have got to take responsibility. We’ve told the players to be tough, resilient, strong, and to trust in themselves – and we back them to be confident. The players have to do that in games..” - Frank Lampard has been talking about his players’ hapless showing in their FA Cup exit at Crystal Palace. [EFC]

Lampard’s decision to call out the courage of his Everton side could backfire against him, according to former striker Chris Sutton. [BBC]

A number of Everton players are on international duty this week, here’s who’s playing and when. [EFC]

It was a bad weekend all around for Everton, with the Under-23s losing and the Under-18s only managing a draw. [RBM]

The Toffees can learn from the great job Crystal Palace have done with recruitment from the lower divisions. [The Athletic]

Speaking of the lower divisions, Everton and West Ham were scouting Nottingham Forest defender and man of the match Joe Worrall during their FA Cup loss at home to Liverpool. [HITC]

Richarlison has been speaking about his personal form this season, and the effect of the Rafa Benitez sacking among other things. [Globo Esporte, via SportWitness]

Rumours of Manchester United’s interest in Richarlison continue to circulate. [Goal]

