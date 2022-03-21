 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks Townsend injury, Godfrey transfer interest

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Boreham Wood: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Everton fall to Crystal Palace 4-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

I don’t think it will be weeks out, I think it will be more than that. But I’ll reserve judgment until we find out more. We’ll scan him [Townsend] tomorrow [Monday], but it looks like a bad knee injury. I’m devastated for him. He started the match well, we started well as a team. Our game was spot on and they couldn’t get out of their half. We had opportunities and Andros was a part of that. It was a setback in terms of losing a player after a good start, but we shouldn’t have ended up how we did,” says Lamps. [EFC]

Everton Women defeated by Manchester City 4-0. [EFC]

Under-23s also faced an unfortunate 3-0 loss to Man United. [EFC]

The Under-18s thankfully picked up a draw against Middlesborough. [EFC]

Salomon Rondon called up again for Venezuela.

Abdoulaye Doucoure earns a (first) call-up, too.

Newcastle linked with shock move for Ben Godfrey. [Mirror]

