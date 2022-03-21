Monday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard talks Townsend injury, Godfrey transfer interest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Crystal Palace 4-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

“I don’t think it will be weeks out, I think it will be more than that. But I’ll reserve judgment until we find out more. We’ll scan him [Townsend] tomorrow [Monday], but it looks like a bad knee injury. I’m devastated for him. He started the match well, we started well as a team. Our game was spot on and they couldn’t get out of their half. We had opportunities and Andros was a part of that. It was a setback in terms of losing a player after a good start, but we shouldn’t have ended up how we did,” says Lamps. [EFC]

Hear more from Frank below.

Everton Women defeated by Manchester City 4-0. [EFC]

Under-23s also faced an unfortunate 3-0 loss to Man United. [EFC]

The Under-18s thankfully picked up a draw against Middlesborough. [EFC]

Salomon Rondon called up again for Venezuela.





Estos son los jugadores convocados por el seleccionador nacional, José Néstor Pékerman, para los partidos de eliminatorias Argentina y Colombia.



#SomosVinotinto pic.twitter.com/B9UrOeekI9 — La Vinotinto (@SeleVinotinto) March 19, 2022

Abdoulaye Doucoure earns a (first) call-up, too.

Djenepo, Bissouma, Amadou Haidara and Abdoulaye Doucore among 28 players named in Mali’s squad to play Tunisia in the World Cup playoff.#WCQ pic.twitter.com/W8v2Jh77FA — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) March 19, 2022

Newcastle linked with shock move for Ben Godfrey. [Mirror]

What To Watch

Not too much action on today as the international break starts.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available

