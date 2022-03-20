Live Blog

49’ - It’s looking more like a 3-5-2 actually, with Gordon at left wingback and now Gray tucked into the middle to help the struggling midfield.

Olise wins a corner off Gordon, dangerous and Pickford punches clear.

46’ - Frank Lampard has made a change, going back to a four-man backline with Jonjoe Kenny going off and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on.

Halftime Thoughts - After a strong start to the game, Everton have reverted to type, conceding a needless goal and then folding like a soggy crepe.

45+4’ - Gray has a shot on goal but Guehi blocks it, and there’s the whistle for halftime.

45+1’ - Mateta wide open between two defenders again and this time Coleman does brilliantly to cut that out, yikes. That halftime whistle cannot come soon enough.

44’ - Gordon getting a talking-to here from the ref, the frustration is clear, and the Blues don’t need yet another red card.

42’- First Eze then Zaha find gaps on the Everton right, and the cross intot he box is delightful for Mateta to sweep home, low and just to Pickford’s left, it’s 2-0 and that should be game over now. Embarrassingly easy for the Eagles.

40’ - Coleman cuts out a diagonal and his long pass frees Richarlison, he takes his shot early and can’t lift it over Jack Butland who makes the save.

35’ - Blues corner on the right, taken long by Gray, Godfrey rises highest but well wide.

33’ - Mateta beats Keane to the touchline and his cross is low and into the box, Zaha beats Godfrey to it and Everton are lucky! Pickford was beaten as the shot goes narrowly wide. The Blues are really on the back foot now.

The commentator reminds us that Palace have not lost a game that they have gone behind in this season. Great.

31’ - Mitchell leaves a foot in and Anthony Gordon is down. He’s not hurt though, and it’s a dangerous freekick opportunity, but Mason Holgate is clearly offside.

25’ - Michael Olise beats Gomes to the touchline and wins a corner. whipped in and Pickford has to punch it away from the line for another corner. Similar corner, and goal! Michael Keane blocked off and captain Marc Guehi easily heads home, and somewhat against the run of play Everton are behind.

22’ - Andre Gomes with a high boot catching Connor Gallagher in the face, no malice, and no cards though.

Apologies was unable to watch the first twenty-odd minutes here, normal service has now resumed.

Lineups

Frank Lampard has gone back to a back three with two wingbacks, with Pickford returning to the side, along with Kenny, Gomes and Townsend against his former club.

Everton

Crystal Palace

Preview

Everton finally got a win in the league, beating Newcastle in a hotly-contested affair at Goodison Park on Thursday. Now they go on the road to Crystal Palace for an FA Cup quarterfinal, looking to get Frank Lampard his first away win with the Toffees.

While Lampard could be tempted to rest a couple of players, the fact that the international break comes up next means he will likely put out the strongest side he has available to him as the Blues try to return to Wembley.

Patrick Viera and his side are in midtable safety in the league, so will be motivated to try to get to Wembley themselves.

Match Details

Competition: FA Cup Quarter Final

Date and start time: Sunday, March 20th at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,456

Weather: 49°F/9°C, partly cloudy, 0% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; ITV 1 UK, STV Scotland, UTV - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports Premium 3, SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport 7 Africa, Sony TEN 2

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live,

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN+, Sportsnet.ca, The ITV Hub, STV Player, ESPN Play Caribbean, Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Sony LIV, Jio TV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Eagles trampled all over Everton when the Blues went to London in mid-December, during the lowest points of Rafa Benitez’s tenure in a 3-1 result. The Toffees actually won 2-1 at Selhurst Park last season behind closed doors.