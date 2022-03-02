Everton vs Boreham Wood Predicted Line-Up: Wholesale changes likely

In normal circumstances, Everton would line up at absolutely full strength in order to book an FA Cup Quarter-Final position.

But with a relegation dogfight on our hands and fifth-tier opposition visiting Goodison Park, Lampard will surely make wholesale changes in order to ensure everybody is fresh for Monday’s trip to London to take on Tottenham.

After all, surely any senior line-up that a Premier League team puts out should be able to topple a National League side. Of course, caution should be exercised – The Wood did knock out Championship side AFC Bournemouth in the last round and anyone who saw how close sixth tier Kidderminster Harriers came to beating West Ham knows that the “magic of the cup” is still well and truly alive.

Nevertheless, changes are surely the wisest option for Frank Lampard here.

So how will the Blues line up?

Who’s Out?

Frustratingly, this would have been the perfect opportunity to hand Dele and Anwar El-Ghazi their first Everton starts. Unfortunately. the pair – along with Donny van de Beek – are cup-tied for this - and any further – FA Cup matches this season.

The injury list hasn’t shortened since the weekend either, with Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies still out.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed out at the weekend with an adductor injury and although it’s not serious, it would be a surprise to see him in the squad for this one.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS BOREHAM WOOD

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY) , Godfrey (INJURY) , Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson, Holgate

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph (INJURY) , Gomes, Alli (CUP TIED) , van de Beek (CUP TIED) , Onyango, Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend, Iwobi, El Ghazi (CUP TIED)

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

With a real lack of bodies in midfield and Allan and Doucoure having had their share of injuries this season, it seems a real possibility that Frank will opt for a midfield two, with either two up front or someone playing off the main striker.

It seems reasonable to expect a debut for Nathan Patterson at right-back, while Frank confirmed Vitaliy Mykolenko will play for just the fourth time following his big money January move.

There could also be opportunities for the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Tyler Onyango and Lewis Dobbin, while one would hope/expect that Richarlison, Doucoure and Allan would be left on the bench and used only “in case of emergency” given their sketchy fitness records this season.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Asmir Begovic – 7/10

Could return to “cup duties” after missing out against Brentford in the previous round.

Nathan Patterson – 8/10

Seems the ideal opportunity to give the youngster his debut following a big money January move. If not, it’s hard to envisage him getting any significant minutes this season.

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 10/10

Frank confirmed he will play.

Michael Keane – 7/10

With Mina and Godfrey injured, at least one of Keane or Holgate will have to start here, with Keane’s aerial prowess getting the nod.

Jarrad Branthwaite – 7/10

Good opportunity for the promising youngster to get some game time.

Andre Gomes - 7/10

Last senior midfielder left standing?

Tyler Onyango – 6/10

Would be a great chance for the youngster to get his first start, while providing Allan and Doucoure with some rest.

Alex Iwobi – 8/10

Andros Townsend – 8/10

Salomon Rondon – 8/10

Lewis Dobbin – 6/10

Should also get a first start if Frank goes with a front two.

Bench

Jordan Pickford

Jonjoe Kenny

Mason Holgate

Allan

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Richarlison

Anthony Gordon

Demarai Gray

Cenk Tosun

With teams in the FA Cup able to make up to five substitutions - six in case of extra time - it behooves Lampard to have a stronger bench just in case.