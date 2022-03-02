Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Usmanov statement, referee apology, Mihailovic linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I always heal more quickly than expected. This injury was a big setback for me, especially in a moment when I would love to help the team. I know my importance to the team. I did my best to come back as soon as I can, and I am happy to be back and to be fit,” says Doucs. [EFC]

Too little too late.

Head of Referees Mike Riley made personal telephone calls to both Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright and Manager Frank Lampard to apologise following the decision by VAR not to award the club a penalty in Saturdays game versus Manchester City — Alan Myers (@ALANMYERSMEDIA) March 1, 2022

Everton Women will take on Manchester City in their quest for the FA Cup. [EFC]

Here’s a nice moment when Boreham Wood player Kane Smith was surprised by his idol Tony Hibbert.

| Some people say you should never meet your heroes...



But when @BOREHAM_WOODFC's Evertonian @kanesmithler celebrated booking a dream #EmiratesFACup date at Goodison in a Tony Hibbert shirt, we simply to send for Hibbo... — Everton (@Everton) March 1, 2022

Farhad Moshiri business partner and owner of USM Holdings Alisher Usmanov has released a statement following recent EU sanction. [FIE]

Blues linked with MLS attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic. [Sport Witness via Jeunes Footeux]

