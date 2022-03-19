Everton at Crystal Palace: FA Cup Predicted Line-Up | Gomes to Start?

What a relief.

And Everton are right back in action once again this weekend, with a first trip to Wembley since 2015 potentially just 90 minutes away.

So how will Frank set up his Mighty Blues for the FA Cup quarter final against Crystal Palace?

Who’s Out?

Options are somewhat limited – especially in the midfield.

With Allan’s red card ban upheld for three games, the Blues will have just two senior central midfielders available: Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes. Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek are cup-tied, with the latter unavailable due to illness anyway, alongside Jordan Pickford.

Anwar El-Ghazi is also cup-tied, while Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies aren’t near a return.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson remain doubts having missed the last two matches due to illness.

Jonjoe Kenny will return to the squad after completing his one-match suspension.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS CRYSTAL PALACE

Goalkeepers: Pickford (ILL) , Begovic, Lonergan, Tyrer

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY) , Godfrey, Holgate, Branthwaite (DOUBT), Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (DOUBT), Holgate

Midfielders: Allan (SUSPENDED) , Doucoure, Delph (INJURY) , Gomes, Dele (CUP TIED) , van de Beek (CUP TIED) , Onyango, Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend, Iwobi, El Ghazi (CUP TIED)

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

Although the turnaround is short, don’t expect many changes for this one. The goalie and backline will likely stay the same following just a fifth clean sheet this season (from 32 games).

Andre Gomes will surely start alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure. If Dominic Calvert-Lewin is to start, Demarai Gray seems the most likely to make way, with Richarlison switching to the left, Anthony Gordon through the middle and Thursday’s match winner, Alex Iwobi, on the right.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Asmir Begovic – 9/10

Ben Godfrey – 9/10

Michael Keane – 9/10

Good return to the team for the veteran defender.

Mason Holgate – 9/10

Seamus Coleman – 9/10

Andre Gomes – 8/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

The French midfielder has been in brutal form for parts of the last couple of games, and badly needs to be back at his best for this one.

Richarlison – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Continues to be the livewire for this stuttering Everton team.

Alex Iwobi – 7/10

Can the mercurial player cap his winner with another solid showing?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10

Bench

Andy Lonergan

Jonjoe Kenny

Nathan Patterson

Jarrad Branthwaite

Vitaliy Mykolenko

Andros Townsend

Demarai Gray

Tyler Onyango

Salomon Rondon