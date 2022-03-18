Friday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard breaks hand, Iwobi talks win, Pickford called up for England

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton defeat Newcastle 1-0. Here’s how it happened. [RBM]

Here’s our instant reaction after picking up a much-needed three points. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

That roar. Goodison was at peak bear-pit last night under the lights.

Everton Women fall to Chelsea 3-0. [RBM]

“For the goal, I just wanted to relax and stay composed. It was on my weaker foot as well. The main thing was to hit the target, beat the keeper – and it turned out to be the goal we needed...in the celebrations, a lot was going on! I remember Anthony [Gordon] jumping out in front of me and showing that desire he has for the fans!...from minute one until the end the fans were right behind us. If they believe in us, we can only believe, too. It’s great for us,” says Alex Iwobi. [EFC]

The Under-18s and Under-23s will both be in action today, looking to get some momentum from Everton’s big win yesterday. [EFC]

Despite missing out yesterday due to sickness, Jordan Pickford has been called up for England’s upcoming international friendlies.

Here it is... your #ThreeLions squad for March! — England (@England) March 17, 2022

“I’ve broken my hand in the celebrations. My bones must be going soft, I don’t remember the moment. It was an amazing night and we need those nights. Spirit and togetherness, the players stood up tonight. It was not a night for quality or calm. It means so much to the stadium we all felt that. I wanted to use the atmosphere. Everton fans wanted to see passion. We proved what we could be tonight,” says Frank Lampard. [EFC]

Lampard on his over-exuberant celebration after Iwobi's goal.#EFC pic.twitter.com/WYsGSBZiMM — Royal Boltcutters Mersey (@RBMersey) March 17, 2022

