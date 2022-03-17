FA WSL Recap: Everton Women 0-3 Chelsea

Following back-to-back league wins over Aston Villa and Leicester City, Everton on Wednesday gave up three first-half goals at home to a superior Chelsea side in what was always going to be a difficult match.

Chelsea trails Arsenal in first by just two points, but the Blues have played one less game than their cross-city rival. Chelsea also has given up the fewest goals in the Women’s Super League, having conceded just seven times in 16 outings.

After Chelsea winger Erin Cuthbert drilled a long-range effort that beat Everton goalie Courtney Brosnan in the 29’, the visitors took a 3-0 stranglehold on the affair. Before Cuthbert put the game away, midfielder Guro Reiten scored Chelsea’s second marker of the evening. And that was after forward Sam Kerr opened the scoring in the 7’ with a header.

The Toffees held 35% possession and failed to trouble Chelsea keeper Zećira Mušović. Sweden winger Hanna Bennison had one attempt sky over the net just before halftime and left back Poppy Pattinson’s set-piece delivery went untouched in the second half, but the Merseyside outfit mustered little else over 90 minutes.

On the other hand, Chelsea pummeled Everton with 16 shots, five of which were on frame, en route to a convincing 3-0 victory. On Wednesday night, the Londoners’ depth was on full display. Center back and captain Magdalena Eriksson, midfielder Maren Mjelde and 2020 PFA Player of the Year Beth England all came off the bench for the away side.

Everton also subbed on several starters, including wingers Kenza Dali and Toni Duggan, as well as left back Leonie Maier, but the game was already over when the trio entered the contest in the second half.

Things don’t get much easier for an Everton side in ninth place in the league table with a 5-2-9 record and 17 points from 16 games.

Next on the docket for the Toffees is an away meeting in the FA Cup Quarterfinal with Manchester City on Sunday. Three days later, the Liverpool-based club returns to The Academy Stadium for a WSL fixture with the Citizens. And on March 27, the Toffees head east once more to face Manchester United in the league.

There are only six remaining matchweeks in the WSL season.