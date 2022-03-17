Four Everton fixture changes in April announced

Everton had seen a couple of their games earlier in the season postponed due to COVID outbreaks in opposing team’s camps, and now those fixtures have been rescheduled for April, adding to a pretty packed schedule for the Blues.

The trip to Burnley will now be played on April 6th, a Wednesday night, while the home game against Leicester City is scheduled for a Wednesday as well, this time on April 20th.

The Anfield leg of the Merseyside Derby has been move back by a day to Sunday 24th April to be broadcast on Sky Sports. However, if Liverpool make it to the Champions League semi finals and have to play on Tuesday 26th April, then the game will be moved again.

The game against Frank Lampard’s former side Chelsea has also been pushed back by a day to Sunday 1st May on Sky Sports. Similarly though, if the Londoners have to play the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday 3rd May, then the game will be rescheduled again.

Should Everton beat Crystal Palace in the quarter finals of the FA Cup this weekend, then they will have another game added to their April schedule, a Wembley date on the weekend of April 16th.

Everton Fixtures: March & April 2022

Thursday 17 March: Everton vs Newcastle United, 12:45pm PST / 3:45pm EST / 7.45pm BST [Premier League]

Sunday 20 March: Everton at Crystal Palace, 5:30am PST / 8:30am EST / 12:30pm BST [FA Cup Quarter Final]

Monday 21 March - Friday 1 April: International Break

Sunday 3 April: Everton at West Ham United, 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST / 2:00pm BST [Premier League]

Wednesday 6 April: Everton at Burnley, 11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST / 7.30pm BST [Premier League]

Saturday 9 April: Everton vs Manchester United, 4:30am PST / 7:30am EST / 12.30pm BST [Premier League]

Saturday 16 April: TBA [FA Cup Semi Final]

Wednesday 20 April: Everton vs Leicester City, 11:45am PST / 2:45pm EST / 7.45pm BST [Premier League]

*Sunday 24 April: Everton at Liverpool, 8:30am PST / 11:30am EST / 4.30pm BST [Premier League]

*Sunday 1 May: Everton vs Chelsea, 6:00am PST / 9:00am EST / 2:00pm BST [Premier League]

* subject to rearrangement due to Chelsea Champions League involvement