Everton vs Newcastle: Predicted Line-Up | Allan and Keane to Return?

Everton’s precarious position became even more so after a limp 1-0 defeat to Wolves on Sunday and the Blues have a quick turnaround as Newcastle visit Goodison Park on Thursday evening.

But how will Frank Lampard line up the Blues?

Who’s Out?

No great changes really… Yerry Mina is still several weeks from a return, Tom Davies is done for the season, while Fabian Delph might be fit for say ten-odd minutes after the international break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin trained lightly on Tuesday following illness, although there is no word on whether Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson have also recovered.

Jonjoe Kenny will serve a one-match suspension here after getting sent off at the weekend.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS NEWCASTLE

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan

Defenders: Keane, Mina (INJURY) , Godfrey, Holgate, Branthwaite (DOUBT), Mykolenko, Coleman, Kenny, Patterson (DOUBT), Holgate

Midfielders: Allan, Doucoure, Delph (INJURY) , Gomes, Alli, van de Beek, Onyango, Davies (INJURY)

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend, Iwobi, El Ghazi

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (DOUBT), Richarlison, Rondon, Tosun, Dobbin

Tactics and Formation

Surprisingly, Frank said he didn’t find Sunday’s performance too bad – which may perplex a few Evertonians following a toothless performance. That would suggest, therefore, that we shouldn’t expect a change of system nor a major change of personnel. Lampard had gone with a 3-4-3 against the Magpies early in February, and will likely do the same again.

Newcastle’s biggest threat is undoubtedly Allan Saint-Maximin on the left. He gave the Blues the runaround last month and he’ll surely do the same to Coleman again this time. With Kenny suspended, Michael Keane is likely to return at centre-back, with Mason Holgate covering Seamus Coleman at right centre-back.

There’s an increasing question among Evertonians as to why Nathan Patterson hasn’t been given a real chance yet – although facing one of the league’s most dangerous wingers on the back of illness probably isn’t a wise time to hand out a Premier League debut.

Doucoure and van de Beek were overrun in midfield at the weekend, so I’d wager Allan will return to the side, mostly likely taking the place of the latter.

Calvert-Lewin has been well off the pace in the fleeting moments we’ve seen him in recent months, so hopefully he will be utilised from the bench rather than starting.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 7/10

Michael Keane – 9/10

Mason Holgate – 9/10

Ben Godfrey – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 6/10

Only real alternative would be Godfrey at left-back, but that would force us to shift to a back four with a lack of bodies available.

Allan - 7/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 8/10

Demarai Gray – 6/10

Unless Dele finally makes his first start.

Richarlison – 10/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Nathan Patterson

Jarrad Branthwaite

Andre Gomes

Donny van de Beek

Dele Alli

Alex Iwobi

Andros Townsend

Salomon Rondon

Dominic Calvert-Lewin